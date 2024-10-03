EOD suit up

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 509th Civil Engineer Explosive Ordnance Disposal Airmen demonstrate and explain the process of suiting up for the removal of an explosive device at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., Sept. 24, 2024. The suit is designed to protect the user against blast and heat that can be produced from an explosive ordinance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)