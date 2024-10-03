EOD suit up

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 509th Civil Engineer Explosive Ordnance Disposal Airmen demonstrate and explain the process of suiting up for the removal of an explosive device at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., Sept. 24, 2024. The suit is designed to protect the user against blast and heat that can be produced from an explosive ordinance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)
|09.24.2024
|10.04.2024 11:26
|Package
|939042
|240924-F-PQ421-1001
|DOD_110602220
|00:01:12
|WHITEMAN AFB, MISSOURI, US
|0
|0
