    EOD suit up

    WHITEMAN AFB, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia 

    509th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 509th Civil Engineer Explosive Ordnance Disposal Airmen demonstrate and explain the process of suiting up for the removal of an explosive device at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., Sept. 24, 2024. The suit is designed to protect the user against blast and heat that can be produced from an explosive ordinance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)

    Location: WHITEMAN AFB, MISSOURI, US

    airmen
    explosives
    bomb suit
    EOD
    509th bomb wing

