    702nd Ordnance Company (EOD) Live Fire Training Exercise: Feature Video

    GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    10.04.2024

    Video by Sgt. Austin Robertson 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 702nd Ordnance Company (EOD), participate in an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) training exercise at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 4, 2024. EOD Soldiers are trained to safely identify, disarm, and dispose of hazardous explosive devices, ensuring the safety of military personnel and civilians in both combat and peacetime environments. These exercises ensure that EOD units remain prepared to respond to real-world threats, safeguarding military personnel and civilian populations from explosive dangers. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Austin Robertson)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 10:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939041
    VIRIN: 241004-A-UG798-1001
    Filename: DOD_110602214
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether

