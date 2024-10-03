U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 702nd Ordnance Company (EOD), participate in an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) training exercise at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 4, 2024. EOD Soldiers are trained to safely identify, disarm, and dispose of hazardous explosive devices, ensuring the safety of military personnel and civilians in both combat and peacetime environments. These exercises ensure that EOD units remain prepared to respond to real-world threats, safeguarding military personnel and civilian populations from explosive dangers. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Austin Robertson)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 10:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939041
|VIRIN:
|241004-A-UG798-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110602214
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 702nd Ordnance Company (EOD) Live Fire Training Exercise: Feature Video, by SGT Austin Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
