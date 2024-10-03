Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PSA - Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work for You

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    10.01.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio 

    AFN Aviano

    An AFN Aviano spot highlighting the theme of 2024 Fire Prevention Week, Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work for You. Wyverns are encouraged to test smoke alarms monthly, replace batteries yearly and replace alarms that are more than 10 years old. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 09:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939030
    VIRIN: 241004-F-WT341-1001
    Filename: DOD_110602000
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PSA - Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work for You, by A1C Richard Rubio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st Fighter Wing
    Fire Prevention Week
    TV Spot
    Smoke Alarms
    AFN the Eagle
    Wyvern Nation

