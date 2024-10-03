PSA - Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work for You

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/939030" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An AFN Aviano spot highlighting the theme of 2024 Fire Prevention Week, Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work for You. Wyverns are encouraged to test smoke alarms monthly, replace batteries yearly and replace alarms that are more than 10 years old. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)