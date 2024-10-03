An AFN Aviano spot highlighting the theme of 2024 Fire Prevention Week, Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work for You. Wyverns are encouraged to test smoke alarms monthly, replace batteries yearly and replace alarms that are more than 10 years old. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 09:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939030
|VIRIN:
|241004-F-WT341-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110602000
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PSA - Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work for You, by A1C Richard Rubio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
