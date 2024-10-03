Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Army Best Squad Competition 2024 12 Mile Ruck March

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Video by Pfc. Hermon Whaley 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers complete a 12 mile ruck march during the Best Squad Competition on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 04, 2024. The week-long competition will assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hermon Whaley Jr.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 08:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939029
    VIRIN: 241004-A-VW983-3553
    Filename: DOD_110601998
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Army Best Squad Competition 2024 12 Mile Ruck March, by PFC Hermon Whaley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Travel
    Army
    RuckMarch
    XVIIIAirborneCorps
    BestSquadCompetition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download