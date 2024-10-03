U.S. Army Soldiers complete a 12 mile ruck march during the Best Squad Competition on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 04, 2024. The week-long competition will assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hermon Whaley Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 08:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939029
|VIRIN:
|241004-A-VW983-3553
|Filename:
|DOD_110601998
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Army Best Squad Competition 2024 12 Mile Ruck March, by PFC Hermon Whaley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.