241002-N-RB149-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Oct. 02, 2024) MC2 Ethan Morrow sat down for a live interview with the Chaplains Religious Enrichment Development Operation's (CREDO) Director CDR Adrienne Benton. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Carter)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 07:13
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|939025
|VIRIN:
|241002-N-RB149-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110601948
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio Show - CREDO Live, by PO2 Nicholas Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.