    KFOR MRE 34

    HPHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.30.2024

    Video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood 

    7th Army Training Command

    Slovenian and Moldovan soldiers conduct riot training during Kosovo Force 34 Mission Rehearsal Exercise (KFOR MRE) at the Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, Sept. 30, 2024. KFOR MRE is a multinational training event to prepare NATO forces for their deployment to Kosovo NATO Peacekeeping Missions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 07:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939022
    VIRIN: 240930-A-QM436-9336
    Filename: DOD_110601869
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: HPHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    KFOR
    EUCOM
    JMRC
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

