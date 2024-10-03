KFOR MRE 34

Slovenian and Moldovan soldiers conduct riot training during Kosovo Force 34 Mission Rehearsal Exercise (KFOR MRE) at the Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, Sept. 30, 2024. KFOR MRE is a multinational training event to prepare NATO forces for their deployment to Kosovo NATO Peacekeeping Missions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)
Date Taken:
|09.30.2024
Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 07:18
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|939022
VIRIN:
|240930-A-QM436-9336
Filename:
|DOD_110601869
Length:
|00:01:55
Location:
|HPHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
