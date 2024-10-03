KFOR MRE 34

Bundeswehr soldiers conduct riot training during Kosovo Force 34 Mission Rehearsal Exercise (KFOR MRE) at the Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, Sept. 30, 2024. KFOR MRE is a multinational training event to prepare NATO forces for their deployment to Kosovo NATO Peacekeeping Missions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)
