    AFN Naples InFocus Sea Breeze 2024

    VARNA, BULGARIA

    09.23.2024

    Video by Seaman Chance Hanson 

    AFN Naples

    240923-N-JA925-1001 VARNA, Bulgaria (Sept. 23, 2023) InFocus highlighting exercise Sea Breeze 2024-3 (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 06:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939019
    VIRIN: 240923-N-JA925-1001
    Filename: DOD_110601829
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: VARNA, BG

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples InFocus Sea Breeze 2024, by SN Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    diver
    eod
    seabreeze24
    sea breeze 2024

