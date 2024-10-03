Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Air Base's Suicide Prevention Month 2024

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.23.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base held their first annual Suicide Prevention Month booth to talk to Yokota's community about suicide prevention and what kind of resources are available.

    Mental Health Service
    suicide awareness
    suicide prevention

