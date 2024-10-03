video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/939008" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Naval Branch Health Clinic Sasebo held the "Sasebo Joint Medical Conference 2024" at the Harborview Club on Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Sept. 27, 2024, to bring partner healthcare agencies together within the local Sasebo area. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner)