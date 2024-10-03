Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sasebo Joint Medical Conference 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.26.2024

    Video by Seaman Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    The Naval Branch Health Clinic Sasebo held the "Sasebo Joint Medical Conference 2024" at the Harborview Club on Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Sept. 27, 2024, to bring partner healthcare agencies together within the local Sasebo area. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 22:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939008
    VIRIN: 240927-N-OR754-7118
    Filename: DOD_110601512
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sasebo Joint Medical Conference 2024, by SN Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NBHC Sasebo
    joint medical conference

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download