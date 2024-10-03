Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Warner A. Ross II speaks to Hurricane Helene relief efforts

    HAMPTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens 

    118th Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Warner A. Ross II, the adjutant general for the Tennessee National Guard, speaks to the Hurricane Helene recovery efforts in Hampton, Tennessee, Oct. 3, 2024. Tennessee Air National Guard Civil Engineer Squadron members were activated to assist with recovery efforts after Hurricane Helene hit East Tennessee. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Ben Cash and Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens.)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 23:49
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 939007
    VIRIN: 241003-Z-CG070-1003
    Filename: DOD_110601469
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: HAMPTON, TENNESSEE, US

    CE, Knoxville, hurricane helene, tennesseans helping tennesseans, always ready always there

