U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Warner A. Ross II, the adjutant general for the Tennessee National Guard, speaks to the Hurricane Helene recovery efforts in Hampton, Tennessee, Oct. 3, 2024. Tennessee Air National Guard Civil Engineer Squadron members were activated to assist with recovery efforts after Hurricane Helene hit East Tennessee. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Ben Cash and Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens.)
Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 23:49
Category:
|Interviews
Video ID:
|939007
VIRIN:
|241003-Z-CG070-1003
Filename:
|DOD_110601469
Length:
|00:03:12
Location:
|HAMPTON, TENNESSEE, US
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Warner A. Ross II speaks to Hurricane Helene relief efforts, by SrA Xaviera Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
