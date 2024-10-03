Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts

Tennessee Air National Guardsmen clear debris from Hampton, Tennessee, on Oct. 2-3, 2024. The Tennessee Air National Guard Civil Engineer Squadron members were activated to assist with recovery efforts after Hurricane Helene hit East Tennessee. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens.)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 23:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939006
|VIRIN:
|241003-Z-CG070-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110601465
|Length:
|00:06:04
|Location:
|HAMPTON, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
