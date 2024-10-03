Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAMPTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens 

    118th Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard

    Tennessee Air National Guardsmen clear debris from Hampton, Tennessee, on Oct. 2-3, 2024. The Tennessee Air National Guard Civil Engineer Squadron members were activated to assist with recovery efforts after Hurricane Helene hit East Tennessee. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 23:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939006
    VIRIN: 241003-Z-CG070-1001
    Filename: DOD_110601465
    Length: 00:06:04
    Location: HAMPTON, TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts, by SrA Xaviera Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download