On August 20 and 21, USS John Finn (DDG 113) undocked from Dry Dock 6 on board Fleet Activities, Yokosuka. For over 75-years, U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy Video by Erin Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 21:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939003
|VIRIN:
|240820-N-PC622-3521
|Filename:
|DOD_110601424
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS John Finn Undocking at SRF-JRMC, by Erin Jazmine Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
