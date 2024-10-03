U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, participate in a rededication ceremony at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 1, 2024. 5th ANGLICO Marines celebrated the 20th anniversary of the unit’s activation, serving in coordinating fire support for the INDOPACOM area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Elijah Murphy)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 21:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939001
|VIRIN:
|241001-M-BI567-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110601305
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 20 for the Corps: 5th ANGLICO Rededication Ceremony, by Cpl Elijah Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
