    20 for the Corps: 5th ANGLICO Rededication Ceremony

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.01.2024

    Video by Cpl. Elijah Murphy 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, participate in a rededication ceremony at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 1, 2024. 5th ANGLICO Marines celebrated the 20th anniversary of the unit’s activation, serving in coordinating fire support for the INDOPACOM area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Elijah Murphy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 21:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939001
    VIRIN: 241001-M-BI567-2001
    Filename: DOD_110601305
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    drill
    Tradition
    ANGLICO
    Marines
    Colors
    Reel

