Emergency Response Exercise 26 MAR 2012 (aka Active Shooter Training)

The 247th MP Det. Soldiers participate in an Active Shooter Training 26 MAR 2012 on Torii Station. It is scripted and under inspectors’ instructions all personnel play their roles to learn how to respond for and control the situation. Dramatized. 2024 edited version.