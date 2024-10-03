Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emergency Response Exercise 26 MAR 2012 (aka Active Shooter Training)

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.25.2012

    Video by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    The 247th MP Det. Soldiers participate in an Active Shooter Training 26 MAR 2012 on Torii Station. It is scripted and under inspectors’ instructions all personnel play their roles to learn how to respond for and control the situation. Dramatized. 2024 edited version.

    Date Taken: 03.25.2012
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 20:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939000
    VIRIN: 120326-A-VF108-1001
    Filename: DOD_110601304
    Length: 00:17:07
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emergency Response Exercise 26 MAR 2012 (aka Active Shooter Training), by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Torii Station
    120326

