Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    (Ret.) Lt. Col. Olga Custodio Visit to Beale AFB Interview BRoll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ramon Adelan 

    HQ Air Force Recruiting Service

    (Ret.) Lt. Col. Olga Custodio, first female Hispanic U.S. Air Force pilot visited Beale Air Force Base, California, Oct. 2 to 3, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 20:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 938998
    VIRIN: 241002-F-HK496-1002
    Filename: DOD_110601286
    Length: 00:10:24
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, (Ret.) Lt. Col. Olga Custodio Visit to Beale AFB Interview BRoll, by SSgt Ramon Adelan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hispanic
    Beale
    Recruiting
    AFRS
    Custodio

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download