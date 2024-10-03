Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lunch Time, Fun Time at SRF-JRMC

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.12.2024

    Video by Erin Jazmine Reyes 

    U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility Japan RMC (SRF-JRMC)

    To improve morale and increase comradery with our workforce, a few times a month, SRF-JRMC's RECCOM Committee, Chiefs' Mess and First Class Association sponsor some Lunch Time, Fun Time events. Last week they raffled dunk-tank participants, sold food and merchandise, and had a speed eating competition.

    For over 75-years, U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy Video by Erin Reyes)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 21:52
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

