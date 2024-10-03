To improve morale and increase comradery with our workforce, a few times a month, SRF-JRMC's RECCOM Committee, Chiefs' Mess and First Class Association sponsor some Lunch Time, Fun Time events. Last week they raffled dunk-tank participants, sold food and merchandise, and had a speed eating competition.
For over 75-years, U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy Video by Erin Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 21:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|938996
|VIRIN:
|240813-N-PC622-6533
|Filename:
|DOD_110601275
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lunch Time, Fun Time at SRF-JRMC, by Erin Jazmine Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.