Lunch Time, Fun Time at SRF-JRMC

To improve morale and increase comradery with our workforce, a few times a month, SRF-JRMC's RECCOM Committee, Chiefs' Mess and First Class Association sponsor some Lunch Time, Fun Time events. Last week they raffled dunk-tank participants, sold food and merchandise, and had a speed eating competition.



For over 75-years, U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy Video by Erin Reyes)