Fire Marker Training Reel

U.S. Army Capt. Ridge Jordan, assigned to 196th Infantry Brigade, instructs fire marker training during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) to 25th Infantry Division Soldiers on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Sept. 28, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 highlights our commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific and includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brandon Roland)