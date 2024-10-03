Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fire Marker Training Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2024

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Roland 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Capt. Ridge Jordan, assigned to 196th Infantry Brigade, instructs fire marker training during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) to 25th Infantry Division Soldiers on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Sept. 28, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 highlights our commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific and includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brandon Roland)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 21:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 938994
    VIRIN: 240928-A-GW658-3479
    Filename: DOD_110601264
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Marker Training Reel, by SGT Brandon Roland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Lethality
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    JMPRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download