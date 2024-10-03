Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Zama HS Graduate Speaks to JROTC Cadets on Experiences as Newly Commissioned Army Officer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.03.2024

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Zama Middle High School graduate Kayesha McNeill recently returned to the school to speak to cadets in the JROTC battalion there about her experiences as a newly commissioned second lieutenant in the Army.
    #JROTC #ArmyFamily #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 19:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 938993
    VIRIN: 241004-A-AB123-1001
    Filename: DOD_110601257
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Zama HS Graduate Speaks to JROTC Cadets on Experiences as Newly Commissioned Army Officer, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JROTC
    Camp Zama
    AMC
    IMCOM Pacific
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    U.S. Army Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download