Camp Zama HS Graduate Speaks to JROTC Cadets on Experiences as Newly Commissioned Army Officer

Zama Middle High School graduate Kayesha McNeill recently returned to the school to speak to cadets in the JROTC battalion there about her experiences as a newly commissioned second lieutenant in the Army.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 19:59
|Category:
|Package
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
