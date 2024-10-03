Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JPMRC 25-01 Dillingham Airfield Troop Movement Reel

    DILLINGHAM AIRBASE, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Video by Spc. Wyatt Moore 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Light Brigade Combat Team (Provisional), 25th Infantry Division, conduct a convoy during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-01, at Dillingham Airfield, Waialua, Hawaii, Oct. 2, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Wyatt Moore)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 21:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 938992
    VIRIN: 241002-A-AJ619-1003
    Filename: DOD_110601245
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: DILLINGHAM AIRBASE, HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JPMRC 25-01 Dillingham Airfield Troop Movement Reel, by SPC Wyatt Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Lethality
    JPMRC
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

