U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Light Brigade Combat Team (Provisional), 25th Infantry Division, conduct a convoy during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-01, at Dillingham Airfield, Waialua, Hawaii, Oct. 2, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Wyatt Moore)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 21:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938989
|VIRIN:
|241002-A-AJ619-1001
|PIN:
|1000
|Filename:
|DOD_110601240
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|DILLINGHAM AIRFIELD, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, JPMRC 25-01 Dillingham Airfield Troop Movement, by SPC Wyatt Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.