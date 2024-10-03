NTAG Southwest Exceeds FY24 Recruiting Goals

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Southwest ComManding Officer, Cmdr. Elizabeth McMullen, began ringing the command bell to announce the command goal had been reached and exceeded for FY24. NTAG Southwest successfully contracted 4,183 enlisted and 137 officers to join #AmericasNavy.

Ringing the bell when an NTAG “makes goal” is a time-honored tradition at recruiting commands. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Charles E. White)