NTAG Southwest Exceeds FY24 Recruiting Goals

Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Southwest ComManding Officer, Cmdr. Elizabeth McMullen, began ringing the command bell to announce the command goal had been reached and exceeded for FY24. NTAG Southwest successfully contracted 4,183 enlisted and 137 officers to join #AmericasNavy.
Ringing the bell when an NTAG “makes goal” is a time-honored tradition at recruiting commands. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Charles E. White)
|09.30.2024
|10.03.2024 19:43
|B-Roll
|938986
|240930-N-GO855-1001
|DOD_110601209
|00:00:44
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|0
|0
