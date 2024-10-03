Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG Southwest Exceeds FY24 Recruiting Goals

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Charles White        

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Southwest ComManding Officer, Cmdr. Elizabeth McMullen, began ringing the command bell to announce the command goal had been reached and exceeded for FY24. NTAG Southwest successfully contracted 4,183 enlisted and 137 officers to join #AmericasNavy.
    Ringing the bell when an NTAG “makes goal” is a time-honored tradition at recruiting commands. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Charles E. White)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 19:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938986
    VIRIN: 240930-N-GO855-1001
    Filename: DOD_110601209
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Goal
    Bell Ringing
    Navy Recruiting
    NTAG Southwest

