Alpha Company, 148th Brigade Support Battalion Conducts Vehicle Maintenance

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Dublin-based Alpha Company, 148th Brigade Support Battalion, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, conduct maintenance on an M1120A4 heavy expanded mobility tactical truck (HEMTT) in Macon, Georgia Oct. 03, 2024. Routine maintenance prevents long-term damage to military vehicles. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Alexandria Higgins)
|10.03.2024
|10.03.2024 20:32
|B-Roll
|938981
|241003-A-AE768-3533
|DOD_110601115
|00:00:40
|MACON, GEORGIA, US
|DUBLIN, GEORGIA, US
|0
|0
