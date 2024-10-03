Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Company, 148th Brigade Support Battalion Conducts Vehicle Maintenance

    MACON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Video by Spc. Princess Alexandria Higgins 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Dublin-based Alpha Company, 148th Brigade Support Battalion, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, conduct maintenance on an M1120A4 heavy expanded mobility tactical truck (HEMTT) in Macon, Georgia Oct. 03, 2024. Routine maintenance prevents long-term damage to military vehicles. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Alexandria Higgins)

