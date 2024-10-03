WTI 1-25: Distributed STOVL Operation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One install mock ordnance and conduct refueling on a F-35B Lightning II aircraft during a distributed short take-off/vertical landing operation part of Weapons and Tactics Instructors course 1-25 at Laguna Army Airfield, Arizona Oct. 03, 2024. WTI course is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Bullard)



This B-roll Includes the following:



MAWTS-1 Marines refueling F-35B Lighting II aircraft,



MAWTS-1 Marines loading inert ordnance on F-35B Lighting II aircraft,



F-35B Lighting II aircraft taxi on the flightline,



MAWTS-1 Marines unloading inert ordnance from KC-130.