    WTI 1-25: Distributed STOVL Operation

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Video by Cpl. Brian Bullard 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One install mock ordnance and conduct refueling on a F-35B Lightning II aircraft during a distributed short take-off/vertical landing operation part of Weapons and Tactics Instructors course 1-25 at Laguna Army Airfield, Arizona Oct. 03, 2024. WTI course is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Bullard)

    This B-roll Includes the following:

    MAWTS-1 Marines refueling F-35B Lighting II aircraft,

    MAWTS-1 Marines loading inert ordnance on F-35B Lighting II aircraft,

    F-35B Lighting II aircraft taxi on the flightline,

    MAWTS-1 Marines unloading inert ordnance from KC-130.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 17:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938974
    VIRIN: 241002-M-AC487-1001
    Filename: DOD_110601012
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Ordnance
    lethality
    KC-130
    WTI 1-25
    F-35 B Lighning II

