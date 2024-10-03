WTI 1-25: Distributed STOVL Operation

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One install mock ordnance and conduct refueling on a F-35B Lightning II aircraft during a distributed short take-off/vertical landing operation part of Weapons and Tactics Instructors course 1-25 at Laguna Army Airfield, Arizona Oct. 03, 2024. WTI course is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Bullard)
This B-roll Includes the following:
MAWTS-1 Marines refueling F-35B Lighting II aircraft,
MAWTS-1 Marines loading inert ordnance on F-35B Lighting II aircraft,
F-35B Lighting II aircraft taxi on the flightline,
MAWTS-1 Marines unloading inert ordnance from KC-130.
|10.02.2024
|10.03.2024 17:22
|B-Roll
|938974
|241002-M-AC487-1001
|DOD_110601012
|00:01:13
|Location:
|YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|1
|1
