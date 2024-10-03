Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    William Tell 2025: Send Us Your Champions

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Matthew Coleman-Foster 

    1st Fighter Wing

    LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, Va. -- The Air Force’s premiere Air-to-Air Weapons Meet returns in 2025 where William Tell competitors will once again take to the skies above the Air Dominance Center, Savannah, Georgia, September 9 through 18. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech Sgt. Matthew Coleman-Foster)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 15:47
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 938956
    VIRIN: 250520-F-RH307-1002
    Filename: DOD_110600670
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    Georgia
    Air Combat Command
    U.S. Air Force
    1st Fighter Wing
    Air Dominance Center
    WilliamTell2025

