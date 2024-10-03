William Tell 2025: Send Us Your Champions

LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, Va. -- The Air Force’s premiere Air-to-Air Weapons Meet returns in 2025 where William Tell competitors will once again take to the skies above the Air Dominance Center, Savannah, Georgia, September 9 through 18. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech Sgt. Matthew Coleman-Foster)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 15:47
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|938956
|VIRIN:
|250520-F-RH307-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110600670
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
