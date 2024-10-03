Hurricane Helene - 179th Military Police Company Conduct POD Mission

U.S. Army Soldiers with the Hinesville-based 179th Military Police Company, 170th Military Police Battalion, 201st Regional Support Group, Georgia Army National Guard, work alongside the Augusta Fire Department to assist civilians affected by Hurricane Helene at a point of distribution (POD) site in Augusta, Georgia Oct. 1, 2024. The Georgia National Guard has mobilized to provide response and recovery support to areas in the state impacted by Hurricane Helene. At the direction of the Governor and through The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), the Georgia National Guard will continue to partner local, state, and federal entities in this effort. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker)
|10.01.2024
|10.03.2024 15:41
|B-Roll
|938955
|241003-A-OD941-1001
|DOD_110600664
|00:01:12
|AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, US
|HINESVILLE, GEORGIA, US
|0
|0
