    Uniting Forces: How Medical Teams at Winn ACH and DDEAMC Overcame Hurricane Helene's Challenges to Ensure 24/7 Patient Care"

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2024

    Video by Kevin Larson and Gustave Rehnstrom

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene’s impact on Fort Eisenhower, the teams at Eisenhower Medical Center and Winn Army Community Hospital came together to ensure uninterrupted patient care. Despite facility disruptions and power outages at DDEAMC, the unwavering commitment of both teams prevailed, delivering vital support to those in need.

    Song: In The Storms Embrace created using Echo AI

    Date Taken: 09.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 15:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 938949
    VIRIN: 240929-O-WJ404-4157
    Filename: DOD_110600558
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    TAGS

    ARMY MEDICINE DEFENSE HEALTH AGENCY
    HurricaneHelene24

