In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene’s impact on Fort Eisenhower, the teams at Eisenhower Medical Center and Winn Army Community Hospital came together to ensure uninterrupted patient care. Despite facility disruptions and power outages at DDEAMC, the unwavering commitment of both teams prevailed, delivering vital support to those in need.
Song: In The Storms Embrace created using Echo AI
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 15:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|938949
|VIRIN:
|240929-O-WJ404-4157
|Filename:
|DOD_110600558
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Uniting Forces: How Medical Teams at Winn ACH and DDEAMC Overcame Hurricane Helene's Challenges to Ensure 24/7 Patient Care", by Kevin Larson and Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
