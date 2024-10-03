Uniting Forces: How Medical Teams at Winn ACH and DDEAMC Overcame Hurricane Helene's Challenges to Ensure 24/7 Patient Care"

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/938949" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene’s impact on Fort Eisenhower, the teams at Eisenhower Medical Center and Winn Army Community Hospital came together to ensure uninterrupted patient care. Despite facility disruptions and power outages at DDEAMC, the unwavering commitment of both teams prevailed, delivering vital support to those in need.



Song: In The Storms Embrace created using Echo AI