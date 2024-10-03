Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready Airman SSgt. Bryan Bass

    UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Milton Hamilton 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    Staff Sergeant Bryan Bass, 628th Readiness Squadron at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, discusses his time on deployment as a fuel laboratory technician and how he prepared beforehand to ensure a successful mission.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 14:44
    Location: US

