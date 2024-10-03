Ready Airman SSgt. Cooke

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Staff Sergeant Kahlil Cooke, Airfield Management with 437th Operations Support Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, discusses the importance of Airfield Management and how his deployment set him up for success as a leader and how he inspires those around him.