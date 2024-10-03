Staff Sergeant Kahlil Cooke, Airfield Management with 437th Operations Support Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, discusses the importance of Airfield Management and how his deployment set him up for success as a leader and how he inspires those around him.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 14:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|938943
|VIRIN:
|241003-F-VQ832-1132
|Filename:
|DOD_110600490
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ready Airman SSgt. Cooke, by SSgt Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.