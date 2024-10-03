165th Communications Squadron's JISCC provides critical support for Georgia National Guard hurricane relief

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 165th Communications Squadron,Georgia National Guard, conduct communications operations in the server room at The Salvation Army Kroc Center Portal located in Augusta, Georgia, Oct. 2, 2024. The 165th Communications Squadron is providing communications support to the Georgia National Guard’s tactical operations center through wired and wireless internet, wireless IP phones, Voice-over- IP phones, commercial internet, and the DoD Network. The 165th's communication equipment and technological support helps to the National Guard to collaborate with local and state disaster response agencies for hurricane relief efforts throughout Southeast Georgia. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Christa Ross)