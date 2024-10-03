Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    165th Communications Squadron's JISCC provides critical support for Georgia National Guard hurricane relief

    AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Christa Ross 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 165th Communications Squadron,Georgia National Guard, conduct communications operations in the server room at The Salvation Army Kroc Center Portal located in Augusta, Georgia, Oct. 2, 2024. The 165th Communications Squadron is providing communications support to the Georgia National Guard’s tactical operations center through wired and wireless internet, wireless IP phones, Voice-over- IP phones, commercial internet, and the DoD Network. The 165th's communication equipment and technological support helps to the National Guard to collaborate with local and state disaster response agencies for hurricane relief efforts throughout Southeast Georgia. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Christa Ross)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 15:57
    Location: AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, US

    communications
    GA National Guard
    air force
    JISCC
    GNGHH2024
    HurricaneHelene24

