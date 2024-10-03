Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready Airman SSgt Happke

    UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Video by Joshua DuFrane 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    Staff Sergeant Jordan Happke, 628th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, talks about his experience on deployments and the importance of a healthy mindset for success.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 14:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 938939
    VIRIN: 241003-D-SN512-9994
    Filename: DOD_110600447
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready Airman SSgt Happke, by Joshua DuFrane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

