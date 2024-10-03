U.S. Army Soldiers complete testing in medical and weapons lanes during the Best Squad Competition on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 02, 2024. The annual competition tests the squads’ proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills to identify the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit team that is ready to fight and win, while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hermon Whaley Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 15:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938938
|VIRIN:
|241002-A-VW983-7883
|Filename:
|DOD_110600416
|Length:
|00:05:22
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Best Squad Competition 2024, by PFC Hermon Whaley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.