    Army Best Squad Competition 2024

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Video by Pfc. Hermon Whaley 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers complete testing in medical and weapons lanes during the Best Squad Competition on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 02, 2024. The annual competition tests the squads’ proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills to identify the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit team that is ready to fight and win, while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hermon Whaley Jr.)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 15:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938938
    VIRIN: 241002-A-VW983-7883
    Filename: DOD_110600416
    Length: 00:05:22
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Army
    E3B
    XVIIIAirborneCorps
    BestSquadCompetition
    MedicalWeaponTest

