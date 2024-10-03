Army Best Squad Competition 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers complete testing in medical and weapons lanes during the Best Squad Competition on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 02, 2024. The annual competition tests the squads’ proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills to identify the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit team that is ready to fight and win, while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hermon Whaley Jr.)