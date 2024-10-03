Legacy of Change

Agile Combat Employment is a strategic shift in the way Airmen operate, but it's not the first time the Air Force has changed. We visited the National Museum of the United States Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio with Dr. Andrew Wackerfuss, an Air Force Historian, to talk about the eras in which the service took a new direction because of world events, and some of the aircraft associated with those changes.
