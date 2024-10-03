Legacy of Change

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Agile Combat Employment is a strategic shift in the way Airmen operate, but it's not the first time the Air Force has changed. We visited the National Museum of the United States Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio with Dr. Andrew Wackerfuss, an Air Force Historian, to talk about the eras in which the service took a new direction because of world events, and some of the aircraft associated with those changes.