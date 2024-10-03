Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Legacy of Change

    UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Video by Joshua DuFrane 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    Agile Combat Employment is a strategic shift in the way Airmen operate, but it's not the first time the Air Force has changed. We visited the National Museum of the United States Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio with Dr. Andrew Wackerfuss, an Air Force Historian, to talk about the eras in which the service took a new direction because of world events, and some of the aircraft associated with those changes.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 14:45
    Location: US

