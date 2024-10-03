Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue An Agile Approach

    UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Video by Joshua DuFrane 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this edition of BLUE, we're taking a look at Agile Combat Employment (ACE), and how it's impacting the way you'll train and operate when you deploy.

    Adversaries around the globe have increasing capabilities to hold main operating bases overseas at risk. Small, unmanned aircraft systems, as well as cruise, ballistic, and hypersonic missiles are just some of the rapid technological advancements creating this new environment.

    That calls for a new way of doing business, one that recognizes this change, and allows Airmen to operate in a way that gives them flexibility.

    Using ACE concepts, combat assets move from location to location, exploiting opportunities to attack while keeping key assets out of harm's way as much as possible.

    Hear from the people who are making ACE happen across the Air Force, see how ACE works, and learn why it's important that you operate this way.

