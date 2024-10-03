Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Participates in the 2024 Great Lakes Dredge Team Meeting

    ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Members from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, other federal agencies and municipal governments from the Great Lakes states attend the annual Great Lakes Dredge Team meeting to identify and discuss best practices, and latest information about dredging on the Great Lakes, Erie, Pennsylvania, Sept. 25, 2024. The Great Lakes Dredging Team provides a forum for information exchange among organizations interested in dredging and dredged material management. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 13:55
    Location: ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    USACE
    Dredging
    Corps of Engineers
    Great Lakes
    Buffalo District

