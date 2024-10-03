USACE Participates in the 2024 Great Lakes Dredge Team Meeting

Members from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, other federal agencies and municipal governments from the Great Lakes states attend the annual Great Lakes Dredge Team meeting to identify and discuss best practices, and latest information about dredging on the Great Lakes, Erie, Pennsylvania, Sept. 25, 2024. The Great Lakes Dredging Team provides a forum for information exchange among organizations interested in dredging and dredged material management. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 13:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|938934
|VIRIN:
|240925-A-MC713-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110600390
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
