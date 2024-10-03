Paratroopers assigned to 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, prepare and load CH-47 Chinooks on Simmons Army Airfield, North Carolina, Oct. 2, 2024. These paratroopers are preparing to support state and local authorities to help first responders save lives and support the North Carolina community. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Clara Harty)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 14:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
This work, CH-47 Chinooks Prepare to Deploy, by SSG Clara Harty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
