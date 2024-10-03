Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CH-47 Chinooks Prepare to Deploy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Clara Harty 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    Paratroopers assigned to 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, prepare and load CH-47 Chinooks on Simmons Army Airfield, North Carolina, Oct. 2, 2024. These paratroopers are preparing to support state and local authorities to help first responders save lives and support the North Carolina community. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Clara Harty)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 14:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938928
    VIRIN: 241002-A-UZ346-8281
    Filename: DOD_110600330
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CH-47 Chinooks Prepare to Deploy, by SSG Clara Harty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FEMA
    USNORTHCOM
    U.S. Northern Command
    Hurricane Helene
    HurricaneHelene24
    24DoDHurricane

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download