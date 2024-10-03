Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Key Bridge Response – Baltimore District Mission Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Video by Thomas Deaton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    On June 10, 2024, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Navy Supervisor of Salvage and Diving restored the Fort McHenry Federal Channel to its original operational dimensions of 700 feet wide and 50 feet deep for commercial maritime transit through the Port of Baltimore.

    Fully restoring the Federal Channel to its original width and depth involved the removal of about 50,000 tons of Key Bridge wreckage from the Patapsco River. At its highest point, the Unified Command, consisting of six agencies, led the response efforts among about 56 federal, state, and local agencies, represented by 1,587 individual responders. Additionally, about 500 specialists from around the world operated a fleet of 18 barges, 22 tugboats, 13 floating cranes, 10 excavators, and four survey boats. Subject matter experts from all over the U.S. also provided essential technical knowledge to the Unified Command.

    Following the removal of wreckage at the 50-foot mud-line, the Unified Command performed a survey of the Federal Channel June 10, certifying the riverbed as safe for transit. Surveying and the removal of steel at and below the 50-foot mud-line continued to ensure future dredging operations are not impacted.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 13:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 938924
    VIRIN: 240614-A-WK509-1001
    Filename: DOD_110600305
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Key Bridge Response – Baltimore District Mission Video, by Thomas Deaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Baltimore
    Baltimore District
    Key Bridge Response 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download