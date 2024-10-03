Key Bridge Response – Baltimore District Mission Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/938924" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On June 10, 2024, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Navy Supervisor of Salvage and Diving restored the Fort McHenry Federal Channel to its original operational dimensions of 700 feet wide and 50 feet deep for commercial maritime transit through the Port of Baltimore.



Fully restoring the Federal Channel to its original width and depth involved the removal of about 50,000 tons of Key Bridge wreckage from the Patapsco River. At its highest point, the Unified Command, consisting of six agencies, led the response efforts among about 56 federal, state, and local agencies, represented by 1,587 individual responders. Additionally, about 500 specialists from around the world operated a fleet of 18 barges, 22 tugboats, 13 floating cranes, 10 excavators, and four survey boats. Subject matter experts from all over the U.S. also provided essential technical knowledge to the Unified Command.



Following the removal of wreckage at the 50-foot mud-line, the Unified Command performed a survey of the Federal Channel June 10, certifying the riverbed as safe for transit. Surveying and the removal of steel at and below the 50-foot mud-line continued to ensure future dredging operations are not impacted.