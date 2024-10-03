Naval Station Guantanamo Bay hosted a pinning ceremony for Chief Petty Officer Class 131 at the base chapel. (U.S. Navy video by Seaman Apprentice Greggory Fisher)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 12:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|938920
|VIRIN:
|241003-N-RW333-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110600209
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
This work, InFocus: NAVSTA Guantanamo Bay Chief Pinning Ceremony, by SA Greggory Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
