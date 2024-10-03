Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    InFocus: NAVSTA Guantanamo Bay Chief Pinning Ceremony

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    09.27.2024

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Greggory Fisher 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay hosted a pinning ceremony for Chief Petty Officer Class 131 at the base chapel. (U.S. Navy video by Seaman Apprentice Greggory Fisher)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 12:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 938920
    VIRIN: 241003-N-RW333-1001
    Filename: DOD_110600209
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, InFocus: NAVSTA Guantanamo Bay Chief Pinning Ceremony, by SA Greggory Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

