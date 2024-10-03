Best Squad Competition 2024: E3B Lanes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/938918" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers test in weapon, patrol, and medical tasks during the expert infantryman, expert Soldier and expert field medical (E3B) lanes portion of the Army Best Squad Competition on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 2, 2024. The annual competition assessed 12 squads across the Army’s major commands on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Matthew Keegan)