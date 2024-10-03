(PURPOSEFUL SLOW-MO FOOTAGE) U.S. Army Soldiers compete in the E3B component of the Army Best Squad Competition on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 2, 2024. The week long competition cultivates preparedness, team spirit, unity, and skilled leadership among the squads. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 14:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938914
|VIRIN:
|241002-A-AY917-2488
|Filename:
|DOD_110600152
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Army Best Warrior Competition 2024, by SFC Jason Everett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.