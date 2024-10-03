Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Army Best Warrior Competition 2024

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett 

    Digital Media Division

    (PURPOSEFUL SLOW-MO FOOTAGE) U.S. Army Soldiers compete in the E3B component of the Army Best Squad Competition on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 2, 2024. The week long competition cultivates preparedness, team spirit, unity, and skilled leadership among the squads. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 14:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938914
    VIRIN: 241002-A-AY917-2488
    Filename: DOD_110600152
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    TAGS

    E3B
    Fort Liberty
    Squad Competition 2024

