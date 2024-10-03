Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony
27 September 2024
NAS Fallon Nevada
CLASS FY-25 CHIEF PETTY OFFICERS
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 12:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|938910
|VIRIN:
|240927-D-KF756-6121
|Filename:
|DOD_110600103
|Length:
|01:27:28
|Location:
|FALLON, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FY-25 CPO Pinning Ceremony, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.