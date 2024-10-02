Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holt Lock and Dam Reopening Timelapse

    HOLT, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Video by Dalton Yoder 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    On Oct. 2, the Holt Lock and Dam, Alabama, was reopened under temporary operation status. Teams from engineering, data collection, and operations were on site as the Alice Parker with 8 barges was the first lockage since the lock closure on June 22, 2024. Refer to Navigation Bulletin 24-65 below for more information about the opening of the lock.
    https://www.sam.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Navigation/Navigation-Notices/

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 10:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938902
    VIRIN: 241002-D-EV896-9163
    Filename: DOD_110599841
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: HOLT, ALABAMA, US

    TAGS

    Holt
    South Atlantic Division
    Mobile District
    MobileDelivers
    AtlantaCorps
    U.S. Army Corp of Engineers

