Holt Lock and Dam Reopening Timelapse

On Oct. 2, the Holt Lock and Dam, Alabama, was reopened under temporary operation status. Teams from engineering, data collection, and operations were on site as the Alice Parker with 8 barges was the first lockage since the lock closure on June 22, 2024. Refer to Navigation Bulletin 24-65 below for more information about the opening of the lock.

