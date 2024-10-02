On Oct. 2, the Holt Lock and Dam, Alabama, was reopened under temporary operation status. Teams from engineering, data collection, and operations were on site as the Alice Parker with 8 barges was the first lockage since the lock closure on June 22, 2024. Refer to Navigation Bulletin 24-65 below for more information about the opening of the lock.
https://www.sam.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Navigation/Navigation-Notices/
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 10:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938902
|VIRIN:
|241002-D-EV896-9163
|Filename:
|DOD_110599841
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|HOLT, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Holt Lock and Dam Reopening Timelapse, by Dalton Yoder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
