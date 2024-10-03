Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., recognizes National Gold Star Mother's and Family's Day at JB MDL, N.J., Sept. 29, 2024. The Military Family Readiness Center held a candle lighting ceremony honoring the fallen heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Aidan Thompson)
