The people are the focus: Dr. Lonnie Mason tells his story

Army Sustainment Command's G2 security officer, Lonnie Mason, shared his journey through the ranks. Mason said his favorite part about ASC is the people he works with and the organization's focus on helping its people be all they can be.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 11:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|938898
|VIRIN:
|241003-A-Y0974-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110599805
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
