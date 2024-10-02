Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The people are the focus: Dr. Lonnie Mason tells his story

    ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Video by Kelly Haertjens 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Army Sustainment Command's G2 security officer, Lonnie Mason, shared his journey through the ranks. Mason said his favorite part about ASC is the people he works with and the organization's focus on helping its people be all they can be.

    Location: ILLINOIS, US

