702nd Ordnance Company (EOD) Live Fire Training Exercise: Reel Video

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Timothy King, and Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Lewis, both assigned to the 702nd Ordnance Company (EOD), are interviewed while participating in an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) training exercise at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 2, 2024. EOD Soldiers are trained to safely identify, disarm, and dispose of hazardous explosive devices, ensuring the safety of military personnel and civilians in both combat and peacetime environments. These exercises ensure that EOD units remain prepared to respond to real-world threats, safeguarding military personnel and civilian populations from explosive dangers. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Richard Morgan)