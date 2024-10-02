Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    702nd Ordnance Company (EOD) Live Fire Training Exercise: Reel Video

    GRAFENWöHR, GERMANY

    10.02.2024

    Video by Pfc. Richard Morgan 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Timothy King, and Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Lewis, both assigned to the 702nd Ordnance Company (EOD), are interviewed while participating in an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) training exercise at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 2, 2024. EOD Soldiers are trained to safely identify, disarm, and dispose of hazardous explosive devices, ensuring the safety of military personnel and civilians in both combat and peacetime environments. These exercises ensure that EOD units remain prepared to respond to real-world threats, safeguarding military personnel and civilian populations from explosive dangers. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Richard Morgan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 09:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 938890
    VIRIN: 241002-A-DI184-5882
    Filename: DOD_110599621
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: GRAFENWöHR, DE

    VCorps, USArmy, StrongerTogether, EUCOM

