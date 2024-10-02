Rarely Told Pearl Harbor Stories of Female Military Nurses

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/938884" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

When it comes to the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, we mostly think of the heroics of the brave men who fought and died that day. But there were a lot of brave enlisted female nurses at the time too. While we don’t hear as much about them, their stories are just as inspiring.