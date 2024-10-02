Our Resolve

On December 7th, 1941, Japanese naval forces launched a surprise attack against the United States hoping to destroy our country’s will to fight. During the attack 21 ships of the U.S. Pacific Fleet were damaged or sunk. Eighteen of those ships were raised, repaired and returned to service to help fight and win World War II.
