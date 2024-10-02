Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Our Resolve

    UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    On December 7th, 1941, Japanese naval forces launched a surprise attack against the United States hoping to destroy our country’s will to fight. During the attack 21 ships of the U.S. Pacific Fleet were damaged or sunk. Eighteen of those ships were raised, repaired and returned to service to help fight and win World War II.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 08:11
    Location: US

    Pearl Harbor
    1941
    December 7
    12/7/41

