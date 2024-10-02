Our Resolve

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On December 7th, 1941, Japanese naval forces launched a surprise attack against the United States hoping to destroy our country’s will to fight. During the attack 21 ships of the U.S. Pacific Fleet were damaged or sunk. Eighteen of those ships were raised, repaired and returned to service to help fight and win World War II.