    AFA Air, Space and Cyber Conference D.C. 2024

    OXON HILL, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover 

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    Members of the Maryland Air National Guard, 175th Civil Engineer Squadron, speak with community and military leaders at an AFWERX Spark Refinery booth during the Air and Space Forces Association’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, Oxon Hill, Maryland, September 18, 2024. As part of the 3D Robotic Concrete Printing Team, they discussed the potential impact of the implementation of 3D concrete printing for future military missions.

