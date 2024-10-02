schnutzenschnur

U.S. Soldiers, Airmen and Sailors from the American Forces Network in Germany came together in Grafenwoehr to earn the German Armed Forces Badge for Weapons Proficiency, called the Schützenschnur. This award is given by the German military, recognizing excellent shooting skills and comes in three levels: bronze, silver and gold
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 06:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|938876
|VIRIN:
|240925-A-CP728-1399
|Filename:
|DOD_110599278
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
