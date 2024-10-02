Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Schnutzenschnur

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.25.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Herbert Roberson 

    AFN Bavaria

    U.S. Soldiers, Airmen and Sailors from the American Forces Network in Germany came together in Grafenwoehr to earn the German Armed Forces Badge for Weapons Proficiency, called the Schützenschnur. This award is given by the German military, recognizing excellent shooting skills and comes in three levels: bronze, silver and gold

    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    USAG Grafenwoehr
    AFN Bavaria
    USAG Vilseck
    Bundeswehr Bayern
    Partners & Allies
    schnutzenschnur

