schnutzenschnur

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/938876" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers, Airmen and Sailors from the American Forces Network in Germany came together in Grafenwoehr to earn the German Armed Forces Badge for Weapons Proficiency, called the Schützenschnur. This award is given by the German military, recognizing excellent shooting skills and comes in three levels: bronze, silver and gold