    DUI Stories Ep. 3: ‘’Think before you drink"

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.03.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Louis J. Ludwig, 86th Airlift Wing command chief, speaks about the importance of DUI Prevention at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 3, 2024. This video is part of a series designed to inform viewers on local resources and alternative options to drinking and driving. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 05:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 938874
    VIRIN: 241003-F-VH914-1001
    Filename: DOD_110599257
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

