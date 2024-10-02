U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Louis J. Ludwig, 86th Airlift Wing command chief, speaks about the importance of DUI Prevention at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 3, 2024. This video is part of a series designed to inform viewers on local resources and alternative options to drinking and driving. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 05:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|938874
|VIRIN:
|241003-F-VH914-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110599257
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DUI Stories Ep. 3: ‘’Think before you drink", by A1C Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
