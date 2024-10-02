DUI Stories Ep. 3: ‘’Think before you drink"

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Louis J. Ludwig, 86th Airlift Wing command chief, speaks about the importance of DUI Prevention at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 3, 2024. This video is part of a series designed to inform viewers on local resources and alternative options to drinking and driving. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)